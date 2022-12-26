Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore

What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic scenes for real? Here's a list of ideas of where you can go to experience a magical romantic holiday date.

1. Right at the top of the list is Historic Smithville. Located off N. New York Road in Galloway, this is a great choice for a romantic date night. As you stroll through the village, you'll pass all kinds of great quaint shops. There's a holiday light show, consisting of 50 thousand Christmas lights on the lake, and restaurants sure to please the palate. All that's missing is the twinkling snow, and you'll feel like you're starring in your own romantic Christmas movie.

2. Cape May is always a beautiful place to visit and it's extra special during the holiday season. Why not take a trolley tour of historic Cape May? Cuddle up under a blanket (bring your own, or you can purchase one) and bring along a cup of hot cocoa and sit back and enjoy the Christmas music and guided tour of beautifully decorated and lit Victorian homes. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

3. For something a little different, enlist a few couples and head out to Vintner Village at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City. Stroll through the village and check out all the craft vendors. Perfect for completing your holiday shopping list. Then, head over to one of their private bubble igloos for food and beverages and good friends sharing a good time. These bubbles accommodate up to 8 people and must be booked in advance on their web site. This is just one of many different options whether you go as a couple or a group.

4. Ok, this next one is a bit different. The Ocean Casino Resort has opened a pop-up lounge they call, "The Jingle Bell Bar." I know this list is about "romantic" dates, but what if you're looking for something little less "one on one?" This is perfect! The decor is a bright, fun Christmas wonderland. They offer special holiday-themed drinks and on Sunday, they have dueling pianos. You can make requests and take part in group sing-alongs. It's a fun night out that will create a happy memory.

