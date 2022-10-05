Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!

The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League

The team was recently featured on ESPN and plays a fun entertaining style of baseball, similar to the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The team was featured on a ESPN+ miniseries called "Bananaland", this past summer.

The team held a draft for which cities will be on the world tour and in the seventh round they selected Trenton, which will be a challenge game, meaning they will play the Trenton Thunder and not the Party Animals, which is their version of the Washington Generals.

"Banana Ball" as they call it has a unique set of rules, which include a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters are not allowed to step out of the batter's box, no mound visits are allowed, walks are now called sprints, and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs!

The games are filled with songs, and promotions with the players and coaches routinely going into the stands to dance and sing with the fans. They do unique and fun things on their way to the plate, there is a pitcher who pitches on stilts and various other fun things happening at a Banana's game.

Former major league outfielder Eric Brynes is the team's manager, and many former major league players have appeared in games including former Padre pitcher Jake Peavy, for Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon and for Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee.

For ticket information and more details, visit thesavannahbananas.com.