Lies The People of South Jersey Keep Telling Themselves

Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash

As you go about your daily life, do you need to tell yourself lies just to get through the day?

"I love my job!"

Ha!

What lies do you tell yourself?

We asked people in South Jersey for some examples of lies we tell ourselves. Some of the responses are pretty entertaining, while others seem to be right on point.

Photo by rod m on Unsplash
"It's going to snow in Cape May"

Jennifer gave us this one, with Cape May specifically in mind. She also mentioned the "Cape May Bubble" - a belief that a bubble over and around Cape May keeps the bad weather away .

She actually may be right. We've seen hurricanes and summer storms curl around Cape May, so why not snow too?

Photo by Martin Finnucane on Unsplash
"The Shoobs will find somewhere else to go this summer"

Dawn provided this lie. Shoobs, of course, referring to Shoobies - the term for people who come to South Jersey to vacation.

Yeah, we all think that "this summer" will be "our summer."

And how's that working out for ya....

"It's not busy here in the winter"

Sara gave us this one - after she spent her winter afternoon sitting in shore traffic.

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash
"Wawa has great subs"

Amy gave us this lie. "Stop", she says.

Well, they are convenient! (and I must be OK with them, because I'm always standing at the Wawa kiosk ordering one.)

Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash
"We are the better drivers"

Several people pointed out the bad driving of Shoobies. Pointing that out is kind of like a sport around here.

Laurie turned it around though, pointing out that the actually lie is WE thinking we are the better drivers.

(Busted!)

"Trenton actually cares about South Jersey"

Yeah, maybe the best lie. We all know that's not true, right?

Google Maps
"295/42 construction has an end"

Bingo!

Gwen hit this one out of the park. Just when you think it's about to end, they begin something else. Ugh.

Photo by Chermel Porter on Unsplash
"Atlantic City is nice"

Yikes!

Keith says this is a lie we certainly are telling ourselves.

Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right?

What are other South Jersey lies we tell ourselves?

