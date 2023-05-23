Phillies 2008 World Series Hero Suits Up for Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas baseball team has become one of the most popular shows in the sport.

The team, which is based in Savannah, GA, has packed their bags and hit the road this summer. They are touring the country playing in front of packed crowds all over the nation and will be coming to Trenton, NJ this summer on Aug 9th.

One Phillies player, Shane Vicorino, who was a key member of the 2008 Phillies World Series championship team took some swing this past weekend for the Bananas for their game in Las Vegas.

He hit a walk-off RBI double to help the Bananas secure the seventh-inning win over the Parry Animals.

As the play-by-play announcer stated, it's the first time Victorino saw live pitching since his final season in 2016.

Victorino, is best known for his grand slam off CC Sabathia in the 2008 National League Divisional game against the Milwaukee Brewers. That set the tone for a series win and of course, the team would advance on to win the World Series, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a series where he hit a game-tying two-run home run in Game 4 of the series.

The ‘Flyin’ Hawaiian is now 42 years old, and had quite a run during his MLB career, with two World Series rings and four Gold Glove playing with them before retiring in 2018.