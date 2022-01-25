Say ‘Ciao!’ to Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel in New Philly Exhibit

Unable to travel to Vatican City anytime soon to see the Sistine Chapel? A new exhibit that just opened in Philadelphia may be the next best thing.

I was lucky enough to see the real Michelangelo masterpiece a few years ago during a trip to Rome. To call the Sistine Chapel a 'work of art' is almost insulting. It's MAJESTIC.

As I stood in the chapel craning my next up to the ceiling to see all the beauty, I thought to myself, 'Everyone should get to see this in person AT LEAST once.'

But, a trip to Rome is pricey and not everyone can afford to go. You also may be wary of traveling outside the U.S. with COVID-19 still a threat. So, how about checking out 'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' in Philly? It's newly opened in the Fashion District Mall.

Step inside the Sistine Chapel like so few get to do and revel in the Golden Era of the Renaissance.

The exhibit, which takes between 60 and 90 minutes to tour, reportedly utilizes 'state-of-the-art technology' to reproduce Michelangelo's masterpieces stretching from floor-to-ceiling' in an enormous space.

Check out a teaser video of the exhibit below.

'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' is now open inside Fashion District Mall at 901 Market Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are $19.20/person and all ages are welcome.

