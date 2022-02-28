The critically-acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, is coming to Atlantic City, and we finally know the secret location.

Soon, you'll be able to get your Starry Night and Sunflowers on along the Jersey Shore in the most interactive way possible.

The exhibit, bringing to life 360-degree versions of artist Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works, has already wowed visitors in major cities like San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia.

'Van Gogh Alive' Multimedia Exhibition Opens In Tel Aviv Getty Images loading...

For over a month we'd been waiting to see where the exhibit would come to life near us. Now, it seems the attraction is bound for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City! The experience has established an official website and Instagram specifically for Atlantic City, and tickets are now on sale. Beyond Van Gogh is set to debut on Friday, July 8th.

FYI, if you've never heard of it before now, "Beyond Van Gogh is a [new] truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. We accompany the show with a beautiful score and include many other surprises!" according to its website.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit To Open In San Francisco Getty Images loading...

Beyond Van Gogh sounds like it will be worth the wait. I've heard really good things about the exhibit from friends who've gotten to see it in other cities.

