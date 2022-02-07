NJ’s New Grounds for Sculpture Nighttime Exhibit Will Amaze Your Eyes and Ears

Grounds for Sculpture museum and park in Hamilton Twp. has introduced a new night exhibit that you won't want to miss.

Grounds for Sculpture is one of my FAVORITE places to visit in Jersey. It may be one of the most unique attractions the Garden State has to offer.

The art displays (over 42 acres) are larger than life and like something out of a movie, like 'Edward Scissorhands'. I've been there a couple times during the day, but I'm making plans to check it out soon in the evening because there's a new nighttime light and sound display that looks unbelievable.

It's called Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective, and is described as a multi-sensory experience where art meets nature. Night Forms tells visual stories through video projection and vibrant light and sound. Everywhere you look you'll see (and hear) something amazing. It looks like the kind of thing you've gotta see in person!

A spot at Gardens of Sculpture I always gravitate to (because it makes for the most gorgeous IG photos) is the tree-lined path. During Night Forms, it's completely illuminated!

It would make such a worthwhile drive this Valentine's Weekend, but you've got plenty of time as the experience runs through April 3rd. Tickets are required. For dates and times, click here.

Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Twp., NJ (Mercer County).

Hot New Igloo Rooftop Restaurant in New Jersey Eating outside is everything. Eating outside at the Jersey Shore is even better. Now, put that scene on a rooftop with a stellar view while sitting in your own personal, heated igloo. I know, right!?!

The Best Bars in South Jersey for Live Music and Great Drinks