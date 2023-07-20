There's a whole lot of buzz surrounding the Seacourt Pavilion in Toms River, and with all the new stores opening there, I can see why.

Located right off Hooper Avenue, I wouldn't say the Seacourt is an eyesore, but it definitely doesn't seem to be what it was in its hay day.

The lower level still does some solid business thanks to the Marhsals and Home Goods, but there is still a ton of vacant space that needs to be filled.

And it looks like a new local business is trying to fill some of the gaps.

Right now it looks like four new stores are in the works to move into the Seacourt Pavilion in the near future.

What New Stores Plan On Moving Into The Seacourt Pavilion In Toms River, NJ?

As I mentioned, four stores plan on coming to Toms River.

APP reports The first of which is Haven Salon Studios, which plans to open up in the former Pier 1 and will feature several stylists, and barbers for both men and women.

In addition to Haven Salon, APP says that Target is planning to open in the Seascourt Pavilion in February 2024.

This kind of surprised me seeing how there's a just Target a few miles down the road, but I guess you can never have too many Targets.

According to APP, the two other stores that have signed leases with the Seacourt Pavillion are Learning Express as well as a Spirit Halloween.

No word on an exact grand opening date for these businesses, but I'll keep you updated if and when I hear anything.