LAKEWOOD — The search continues for the man with a machete who yelled profanities at a group of Jewish students on Thursday night.

Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a masked, machete-wielding man playing loud music from a portable speaker across the street.

Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said no specific threat was made towards the students.

Police evacuated the Yeshiva and conducted a search for the man.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey was aware of the incident and said they had "reached out to community partners and law enforcement to learn more."

Police Chief Greg Meyer told New Jersey 101.5 that investigators are looking for video of the incident.

At least two people have provided the same description of the man.

The man is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches with a heavy build. He was wearing a white and purple jacket.

Meyer said there was an increased police presence on Saturday during Shabbos as there was an increase in foot traffic and residents who were unable to call the police in the event they had an emergency.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

