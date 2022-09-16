Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs.

According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber handgun that was loaded with hollow point bullets. Detectives also recovered approximately 2 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, several Suboxone packets, and six individual wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale.

Police say over $2,300 was also seized from the home.

As a result, 33-year-old Vandale Rector was arrested and charged with possession of CDS (3 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute CDS (2 counts), possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public park (2 counts), unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, and possession of hollow point ammunition.

Rector was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

