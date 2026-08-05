When it's time to show support for our local heroes, South Jersey responds.

That was the case yesterday in Atlantic City.

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Courtesy of Atlantic City Police Department Courtesy of Atlantic City Police Department

Great Turnout for Blood Drive in Atlantic City

Atlantic City turned out to show support for a local police officer injured in the line of duty.

People showed up to give blood during a blood drive dedicated to Sergeant Christian Ivanov of the Atlantic City Police Department. Ivanov sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot while on duty in June.

According to Matt Duffy, Public Safety Public Information Officer for Atlantic City, Ivanov and his wife, Bryanna, were present at the blood drive, held at AtlantiCare in Atlantic City.

Duffy reports that dozens showed up to show support and to donate blood in honor or Ivanov. "They gave in recognition of the care Sgt. Ivanov received and in support of future patients who may face similar emergencies."

Courtesy of Atlantic City Police Department Courtesy of Atlantic City Police Department

Thanks for Donating Blood

Blood collected during the event will go toward helping people, such as trama patients, cancer patients, and those having surgery.

Organizers were thankful for the great turnout. They remind all of us to consider donating blood at any upcoming blood drive.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Public Safety Public Information Office

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