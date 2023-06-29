Another Popular New Jersey Beach Town Enacts A Curfew For Teenagers

I'm sure you're like me in the fact that you remember being a teenager growing up at the Jersey Shore.

There was nothing more liberating than those summer nights when your parents would throw some spare change your way and tell you to hit the boardwalk arcade.

My family were die-hard Sea Isle City vacationers for years and walking up and down the promenade with my cousins grabbing ice cream and playing skee ball was always the best.

However, it definitely seems like something has changed over recent years and the boardwalks are becoming overrun by teenagers who, rather than just having fun are causing problems.

Now, I don't want to come off as a grumpy old guy yelling at teenagers.

Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash loading...

I get it, you're on vacation, have fun.

That being said I can't tell you the number of times I've heard of massive groups of teens either fighting one another or with local law enforcement these past few weeks.

That's not exactly what I'd call innocent summer fun, that escalates into a problem very quickly.

Recently a lot of beach towns are trying to get the situation under control.

Ocean City put in place several local curfews for the beaches, boardwalks, and bathrooms in town.

Now it looks like Seaside Heights is the latest town to enact a curfew to try and deal with the issue of unruly teens running amuck.

Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash loading...

According to APP, Seaside Heights has now joined the ranks of shore towns to have a curfew.

At 10 PM there is a curfew for all teenagers on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and the beaches close at 8 PM.

As a Seaside Heights resident, I'm very interested to see if this curfew has an effect on what's been going on in town on the weekends, and hope it brings some form of relief.

Many Jersey Shore Towns Have Implemented Curfews Recently.

APP reports that 32 Shore Towns have now adopted curfews to try and deal with unruly groups of teenagers.

Barnegat Light has a curfew of 10 PM for all minors, and so does Brick.

Photo by Agê Barros on Unsplash Photo by Agê Barros on Unsplash loading...

Lavallette, Margate, Berkley, and many more towns have the same 10 PM curfew in place this summer.

You can see the full list right here.