Severe Storm Knocks Down Trees, Takes Out Power in Haddon Township, NJ
Trees were knocked down, streets became flooded, and power went out in Haddon Township after severe storms rolled through Tuesday night.
More than 3,500 residents in Camden County found themselves without power after heavy rains and high winds took hold.
Several residents experienced storm damage in the form of downed trees on roofs and vehicles.
A tree fell over a house along Maple Avenue and Wood Lane in Haddonfield.
Another tree was spotted down on Princeton Ave.
Certainly, the National Weather Service will assess the storm, but it sounds like straight-line winds could be a factor in why so many trees came down in a short amount of time.
