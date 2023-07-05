Trees were knocked down, streets became flooded, and power went out in Haddon Township after severe storms rolled through Tuesday night.



More than 3,500 residents in Camden County found themselves without power after heavy rains and high winds took hold.

Several residents experienced storm damage in the form of downed trees on roofs and vehicles.

A tree fell over a house along Maple Avenue and Wood Lane in Haddonfield.

courtesy Lori Greenawalt courtesy Lori Greenawalt loading...

Another tree was spotted down on Princeton Ave.

courtesy Lori Greenawalt courtesy Lori Greenawalt loading...

Certainly, the National Weather Service will assess the storm, but it sounds like straight-line winds could be a factor in why so many trees came down in a short amount of time.

Get our free mobile app

7 Ways to Keep Your Cat Cool When the Weather Heats Up With summer temps again reaching the 90's and above in our area, dogs aren't the only pets that need special attention. There are ways to help your cat be more comfortable, too.