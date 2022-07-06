We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list.

An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.

The only South Jersey pizza establishment to make the cut (at #45) is located in Westmont, Camden County. It's called Bricco Coal Fired Pizza and it's located on Haddon Avenue.

And, it sounds like Bricco takes their pizza seriously. On their official Facebook, Bricco Coal Fired Pizza writes that owner and founder, Vincenzo Barone created Bricco to change peoples' perception of pizza. “Pizza is a lost art , it is more than sauce and cheese."

Bricco is committed to only making pizza pies from the freshest ingredients, Old World New York style. Dough is homemade and hand-tossed before being sent into a custom-made, 900 degree coal fire oven for the thinnest, crispiest, and most delicious pizza imaginable.

Of Bricco, 50 Top Pizza says, "The pizza is the typical Roman-style one and it is absolutely loved by the many habitual customers who come here every evening to enjoy it".

Congratulations to Bricco Coal Fired Pizza! If Italy gives you the stamp of approval, that's saying something!

Bricco is located at 128 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ.

