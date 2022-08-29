How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County.



This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.

The one-hour class, taking place at Anjali Power Yoga studio in Haddon Twp., is in partnership with Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center of Blackwood. The special yoga session is meant to restore your inner peace and introduce you to the kitties.

You might even fall in love enough to want to give one a home!

It's kitten season in South Jersey and all the little felines visiting Anjali for yoga are up for adoption at Homeward Bound.

Space is limited! So, if you're a kitten lover and want to spend an hour stretching and cuddling, Yoga with Kittens at Anjali Power Yoga takes place Saturday, September 10th from noon-1p.

Anjali Power Yoga is located at 130 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ.

For more adoptable pets in need of fur-ever homes, visit Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center at 125 County House Road in Blackwood.

