Social Media Post In South Jersey Threatens To Kill African-Americans

At any age, this is as reprehensible as it gets.

Law Enforcement is investigating a social media post, threatening to kill and using the worst racial slurs known today.

Specifically, The Woodstown Police Department, in Salem County, New Jersey is investigating a racist social media post that threatens to kill African-Americans. This was first reported by NJ Advance Media.

The social media post shows what allegedly is a young person wearing a mask. The photo is accompanied with text on the photo saying: “(N-words) need to die they need to Dieee," according to NJ Advance Media.

According to law enforcement, this highly objectionable post is being circulated on Facebook and among Woodstown (New Jersey) High School students.

The Woodstown Police Department said they are aware that screenshots of this racially biased incident are being circulated and that they are formally investigating the matter.

"These type of incidents are taken very seriously and will be fully investigated,” according to the Woodstown Police Department.

You can read more about this from NJ Advance Media.



SOURCES : NJ Advance Media & Woodstown Police Department.

