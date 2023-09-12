Some good news for Party City customers in NJ after bankruptcy case
🎈 NJ-based company near emerging from bankruptcy
🎈 debt to be reduced by nearly $1 billion
🎈 Most Party City stores — 26 in NJ — remain open
WOODCLIFF LAKE — Months after filing, New Jersey-based Party City Holdco has been approved to emerge from bankruptcy protection — with a majority of its stores still open.
The party supply retailer, headquartered in Woodcliff Lakes, filed for Chapter 11 back in January.
On Wednesday, it received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas for its reorganization plan, which entails debt reduction of almost $1 billion.
Among changes, Party City retained about 800 stores nationwide — including 26 in NJ.
Just one of the chain's NJ stores was closed in the process, in the same town as its headquarters.
🎈 730 US-202, Bridgewater
🎈 1255 Raritan Road, Clark
🎈 385 NJ-3, Clifton,
🎈 4004 US 130, Delran
🎈 1500 Almonesson Road, Deptford
🎈 346 NJ-10, East Hanover
🎈 50 NJ-36, Eatontown
🎈 509 River Road, Edgewater
🎈 3082 State Highway 35 Hazlet
🎈 4771 US Route 9, Howell
🎈 733 State Highway 440, Jersey City
🎈 2450 Route 22, Kenilworth
🎈 530 Consumer Square, Mays Landing
🎈 2148 North 2nd Street, Millville
🎈 1180 Nixon Drive, Mt. Laurel
🎈 3149 Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen
🎈 669 South Route 17, Paramus
🎈 670 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton
🎈 357 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway
🎈 611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville
🎈 7000 Hadley Road, South Plainfield
🎈 180 Marketplace Boulevard, Trenton
🎈 79 Route 73, Voorhees
🎈 1684 Route 22 East, Watchung
🎈 1625 Route 23, Wayne
🎈 455 Green Street, Woodbridge
