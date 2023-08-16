Love Boston Market? You might have to wait a while to get a taste in South Jersey.



STOP...in the name of poor treatment of employees? In a nutshell, yeah, that's why Boston Market restaurants across the state have been ordered to immediate cease operations.

According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Boston Market was found to have violated the rights of 314 of its workers in the Garden State, including owing employees over half a million dollars in compensation.

The investigation reportedly began in November of last year when an employee at the Boston Market on Route 33 in Hamilton, Mercer County filed a complaint with the NJ Department of Labor's Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance Division.

Among the citations given to Boston Market restaurants across New Jersey are:

unpaid/late payment of wages

hindrance of the investigation

failure to pay minimum wage

records violations

failure to pay earned sick leave

failure to maintain records for earned sick leave

Stop-work orders for restaurants are initiated when NJDOL finds sufficient evidence workers are being exploited. Boston Market has reportedly requested a hearing regarding the stop-work order.

In the meantime, the following South Jersey Boston Market restaurants were reportedly forced to stop operating:

Blackwood (5716 Black Horse Pike)

Deptford (891 Hurffville Rd./Route 41)

Vineland (301 S. Main Road)

Mt. Holly (514 High Street)

