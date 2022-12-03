The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is going for the FIFA World Cup with two South Jersey natives on the field.



Have you spotted Team USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson? The 22-year-old sporting #11 is from Medford in Burlington County!

Aaronson's soccer club is Leeds United in England, but he's South Jersey born and bred. Keep your eye on Brenden Saturday when Team USA takes on Team Netherlands over in Qatar, because this guy scores GOALS!

United States Training and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Getty Images loading...

Then, on the sidelines, there's Ventnor's own B.J. Callaghan (seen on the far right in the photo below provided by George Biagi and the Callaghan family) one of USMNT's assistant coaches and Strategy Analyst. B.J. reportedly grew up in Ventnor City, raised by his city clerk mom and lawyer dad, according to Biagi's recent Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of George Biagi/Facebook Photo courtesy of George Biagi/Facebook loading...

When B.J.'s not bringing the best out of soccer players, he's a husband and dad to two daughters.

Having these two South Jersey guys over in Qatar representing the U.S.A. in this momentous World Cup run makes us feel like we’re there, too!

USA vs. Netherlands happens Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. eastern standard time.

