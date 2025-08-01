This week, the shore gave us more than sun and surf.

It gave us a heartwarming reminder of how a little compassion can go a long way.

A Stingray In Labor On The Ventnor Beach

It happened in Ventnor City, right along our beloved South Jersey coastline.

Someone just happened to noticed something unusual. It was a pregnant stingray that had randomly washed ashore.

The poor thing appeared to be in distress.

Rather than walking by, they flagged down nearby workers from the Ventnor City Public Works Department.

Quick Thinking And Gentle Hands In Ventnor City

The crew didn’t just call someone else or wait around. They jumped into action.

Realizing the stingray was in labor (yes, actual marine birth happening right on the sand), they carefully moved the sand beneath her to guide her back to deeper water.

The video showed that they literally created a natural ramp to safety.

Well, it worked! The stingray was able to swim away and (hopefully) give birth in peace, thanks to the calm, quick action of a few people who decided not to ignore a wild animal in trouble.

Small Act Of Kindness With Big Impact At The Jersey Shore

Shoutout to the Ventnor crew for showing what community and care look like.

It wasn’t necessarily their "job" to save a stingray, but they did it anyway, and probably saved a few baby rays in the process, too.

Next time you're walking the beach, remember that our shore isn't just for us. It’s home to incredible wildlife, and it’s on all of us to protect it.

