I hate them.

I don't hate many people, but I hate them.

Spam callers. Bad telemarketers who call and call and call. They don't let up, they just keep calling.

New Jersey Leading the Nation in Spam Phone Calls

Why do they keep calling? I don't want solar energy panels, I don't yet qualify for all the old-people-Medicare-stuff, and I don't need insurance for my "final expenses."

Every single day, all day, my phone rings and rings and rings.

Sometimes I play games with the callers, seeing how long I can keep their hopes up and string them along. (14 minutes is my personal best!) Other times, I answer and hang up - sometimes with a few swear words peppered in...

The most fantastic thing I recently found out is that they're not just calling me. They're calling you too! They're calling all of New Jersey over and over and over.

New Jersey, according to a new study, is ranked as the 7th state that these spam callers call the most. In the Garden State, for every 10,000 people, we have received 869 calls over five years. (Hey, I'm certain I received over 869 calls in five years!)

The study was done by online casino experts, Kasinoha. The people of Arizona received the most spam calls per person, 927 per 10,000 people over a 5-year period.

Data used in the research comes from the Federal Trade Commission.

What About The No-Call List?

The National No Call Registry still exists. It's supposed to prevent these scam-type calls from happening to you. It doesn't seem to work for me. I checked - I've been on the registry since 2013. Does it work for you?

SOURCE: Kasinoha.com

