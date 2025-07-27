Dave Portnoy has become world-famous thanks to his pizza reviews. Over the years, he's done thousands of reviews, giving pizzas scores from 1 to 10. (Actually, I believe he's given out a few zeroes too.)

Now, his One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube Channel has given us Dave Portnoy's all-time Top 10 list.

NOTE: There are some pizza reviews Dave has done which would put other pizza places in the Top 10, but these are the ten the editors chose to put in the video, which you can check out below.

Dave Portnoy Catch Phrases

One thing that has made Portnoy famous is his frequent use of certain words and phrases. Those who follow his reviews are familiar with these:

"One bite, everyone knows the rules."

"Burn your face off."

"The undercarriage, the char."

"This is 100% in the conversation."

"The flop."

"Bar pizza."

"Football pizza."

Two New Jersey Pizza Places Land on Portnoy's Top 10 List

New Jersey has the best pizza! Evidence of that is that two New Jersey locations are on this video's Top 10.

Delorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, New Jersey, appears at #8 on the list, with a Portnoy score of 9.2. The highest score for a New Jersey pizza was achieved by DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan, which earned a 9.4.

Portnoy has given one pizza a perfect 10 score - that Monte's Restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Here's the newly released Dave Portnoy Top Ten Video:

