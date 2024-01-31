Speedy Work By Galloway Cops Leads to Arrests for Car Break-In

Sometimes the best chance to solve a crime is with quick police work.

Galloway Township Police on the case

Galloway Township Police arrested two men early Tuesday, shortly after a car break-in was reported.

Police say they were called out to a residential area a little after 2 am. Police were alerted by a local resident who, while checking their surveillance camera, saw two men break into his vehicle. The crime had happened less than an hour before the man called police.

Police did some checking in the area, and found a suspicious vehicle parked on Smithville Boulevard.

Gun found inside vehicle

Police say two men were sitting in the vehicle, and during an investigation, they found a fun - a "defaced gun" - inside the car.

The two men were arrested and taken to jail. They've been identified as Ahmed Ismail, 33, of Moorestown and Torin Colson,19 years, of Millville

Both have been charged with several crimes, including:

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Certain Persons not to Have a Weapon

Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Both face dates in court on the charges.

Keep your eyes open

Galloway Township Police are reminding residents to be aware of what's happening around them and in their neighborhood:

"This particular case is an example of police and the public working together to make our community a safer place.

Please remember to lock your vehicle doors and report any suspicious activity to the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705 or Dial 9-1-1 for Emergencies." SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department

