Speedy Work By Galloway Cops Leads to Arrests for Car Break-In
Sometimes the best chance to solve a crime is with quick police work.
Galloway Township Police on the case
Galloway Township Police arrested two men early Tuesday, shortly after a car break-in was reported.
Police say they were called out to a residential area a little after 2 am. Police were alerted by a local resident who, while checking their surveillance camera, saw two men break into his vehicle. The crime had happened less than an hour before the man called police.
Police did some checking in the area, and found a suspicious vehicle parked on Smithville Boulevard.
Gun found inside vehicle
Police say two men were sitting in the vehicle, and during an investigation, they found a fun - a "defaced gun" - inside the car.
The two men were arrested and taken to jail. They've been identified as Ahmed Ismail, 33, of Moorestown and Torin Colson,19 years, of Millville
Both have been charged with several crimes, including:
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- Certain Persons not to Have a Weapon
- Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition
- Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm
Both face dates in court on the charges.
Keep your eyes open
Galloway Township Police are reminding residents to be aware of what's happening around them and in their neighborhood:
