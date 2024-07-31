Halloween enthusiasts, get excited! You won't have to wait much longer to let your spooky flag fly.

Spirit Halloween's flagship location on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township will be hosting an event on Thursday, August 1st that all Halloween-lovers won't want to miss. In celebration of the store's reopening, the powers-that-be over at Spirit want to show a little appreciation to all the loyal customers who spend big for spooky season year after year.

Get ready for a spooky celebration like no other. Guests can expect everything from live music to food trucks. Plus, there's a special surprise in store for a lucky few.

Spirit Halloween made it a point to specify that it'll serve you well to be one of the first two hundred people in line. Apparently, if you're one of the first 200 people to enter the store after the ribbon cutting, you'll be treated to some really awesome Halloween swag. What exactly will be included in your swag bag hasn't exactly been specified. It'll probably be good though, since they're giving away so few of them.

People have already begun camping out in order to secure their place in line. At least, that's what a few eye-witnesses have shared with us.



2024 Spirit Halloween Grand Opening Event

When: Thursday, August 1st

Where: Spirit Halloween, Black Horse Pike, EHT

Time: 9a-noon (IMPORTANT NOTE **** you can begin lining up to be one of the first 200 people to score a swag bag at 7a****)

The 2024 grand opening event is free for all to attend, although you might want to bring some money to purchase from vendors on site.

You can check out Spirit Halloween's Facebook and Instagram pages for more information or take a look at their website HERE.

