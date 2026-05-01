Send Your Kids To Surf Camp In Ventnor, NJ, This Summer
If surf camp is on your radar this summer, don’t wait. Ventnor Surf School’s 2026 sessions are nearly full, and spots are disappearing fast.
Every year, families wait just a little too long and end up missing out. This is shaping up to be one of those years.
2026 Ventnor Surf Camp Schedule
The kids’ surf camp (ages 8–17) kicks off June 29, 2026, and runs through August 27. Sessions take place Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s an easy, flexible schedule that still leaves plenty of summer day left.
You can book a single week or stack multiple sessions for discounted rates, depending on how deep into surf mode your kid wants to go.
Kids Learn Everything From First Wave To Advanced Skills
Total beginner? Completely fine. The program is built to teach kids from the ground up. Already have some experience? There are advanced options designed to help young surfers improve technique and confidence in the water.
It’s all about progression without losing the fun.
Why Ventnor Surf Camp Fills Up So Fast
Parents love it because it’s structured, safe, and actually worth the price. Kids love it because… well, it’s surfing, DUH.
With experienced instructors and a prime Ventnor beach setup, this has quietly become one of the most in-demand summer activities at the shore.
How to Secure A Surf School Spot Before It’s Gone
At this point, waiting isn’t a great strategy. Spots are extremely limited.
To lock one in, send your name, the week(s) you want, and an emergency contact number as soon as possible.
Once it’s sold out, it’s sold out, and you’ll be out of luck for surf school in Ventnor. So if you're serious, reach out to the school HERE.