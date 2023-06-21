Stay away: Why you shouldn’t come to the NJ Shore this summer

The summer season has arrived in New Jersey. Even though Memorial Day is technically the unofficial kick-off, for those of us in the Garden State, that big weekend always marks the beginning of a long and relaxing season.

And with it comes summer vacations. Let's face it, New Jerseyans are more eager than ever to pack up the car and get away for a while, even if it's just for the weekend.

The same could be said for our neighbors across both the Delaware and Hudson Rivers. In fact, they tend to be the ones who really get those summer vibes going throughout the Garden State.

OK, maybe not so much when it comes to traffic, but overall, they love to spend time at our beaches. And every year between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's much of the same thing at the Jersey Shore.

But let's look at that for a moment. Should they be packing up and heading to the Jersey Shore in the first place? Is it really that worth it?

Probably not. And there are many negatives to back this reasoning up. One of those has already been mentioned with the traffic gridlock.

Now some of our visitors and locals alike might argue that it's still worth dealing with all that traffic, even though traveling from point A to point B will take a ridiculous amount of time.

But traffic aside, there are other very logical reasons why you might want to reconsider that Jersey Shore vacation. Whether it's for a long vacation or a weekend escape, here are 10 perfect examples of what sums up spending time at the Jersey Shore.

As you'll soon be able to tell, it's not so pleasant.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Just a touch of sarcasm

As you can see, the Jersey Shore isn't as cracked up as it's made to be. In fact, it's actually better than what people think of it, and you absolutely should come to visit every once in a while.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.