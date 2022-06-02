You May Spot Some Stingrays Along New Jersey Beaches This Summer

Sure, you expect to hear about a few shark sightings up and down the New Jersey coastline every year, but is there any specific type of marine life that would shock you to hear about its presence so close to shore?

I've seen plenty of dolphins in the surf over the years. I've even heard of people who've spotted whales out on the various boats that take out loads of shoobies and locals alike summer after summer. I have to say, though, I was naive to this one.

I'm almost embarrassed to admit that I've never heard of anyone in my immediate circle mention anything about seeing stingrays in the surf before. Apparently, they're more common along New Jersey's beaches than I've ever realized.

I'm not ignorant to the fact that when I'm out jumping the waves, I'm only mere yards away from a multitude of sea creatures. When we're out enjoying the water, we're in their domain, after all.

I didn't, however, have any idea that stingrays made an appearance so close to our shores. I'm sure people who frequently fish from the shoreline are well aware of that fact, but it wasn't until I came across a Youtube video that featured stingrays so close to the beach that I realized how close I may have come to encountering one and didn't even know it!

In late summer of 2021, a kid Youtuber named Ryan Fernandez shared a video of stingrays up close along the beach!

Keep an eye out this summer and you may find yourself sharing the water with a bunch of these guys!

