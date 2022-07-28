Answer Unclear: Do Seniors Need Beach Tags In Brigantine, NJ?

It seems like there are fewer and fewer free beaches within the Garden State with each passing summer.

Honestly, that's probably a truer statement now than it was five years ago. It seems like you have to pay to plop your butt in the sand almost everywhere you go along the Jersey coastline. The same goes for the beaches in Brigantine, Atlantic County.

While you've had to purchase a tag to enjoy the Brigantine beaches for quite some time now, one aspect of the rules regarding those tags still seems to be unclear. Is it necessary for beach goers over the age of 65 to obtain a physical tag?

Get our free mobile app

That question was posted this week to a Brigantine-based Facebook group and it doesn't seem like anybody can come up with a straight answer. We all know that people sixty-five and older can enjoy Brigantine's beaches for free, but do they have to make the trip all the way down to the office to get themselves a tag to have on their person all summer long?

In the comments, some people are saying yes while others don't think that's necessary.

A lot of people are under the impression that seniors 65 and older may simply bring their drivers' licenses or identification cards with them to the beach and that should suffice. Others, however, say they still need to go to the Beach Tag office to obtain a physical tag.

Would this be a question that Brigantine's mayor can answer correctly? Some of the commenters think so. However, no response has yet been given from Mayor Vince Sera.

Do you know the answer? If so, feel free to message us on the mobile app!

Source: Facebook

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

South Jersey Beaches Ranked From Worst To Best A new article currently ranked all NJ beaches, but we're focusing on where each South Jersey beach falls on the scale.