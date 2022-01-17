The war on plastic presses on here in the Garden State.

The powers-that-be have been pushing New Jersey in a much greener, more sustainable direction over the last few years. Back in 2020, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that would, slowly but surely, inch Jersey closer and closer to a completely plastic-free state.

First, places have almost completely done away with plastic straws. Now, this year, it would be prudent for Jersey residents to start stocking up on as many reusable shopping bags as they can. A law taking effect in May of 2022 will ban the use of plastic bags in ALL New Jersey grocery stores. That's only four months away.

Think about this: you're in ShopRite with a cart full of groceries. You get up to the check-out line only to learn that you either have to put everything into your car individually or abandon your cart because you have no way of carrying your groceries out to your vehicle. Doesn't that sound like one of the worst possible shopping experiences ever?

Not only does this law ban plastic bags, but depending on how big a store is, paper bags might be banned, too. According to the Bagupnj.com, paper bags will be banned from stores over 2,500 square feet. So, it's probably best that all NJ residents start preparing now and stock up on as many reusable shopping bags as you think you'll need.

The plastic bag ban goes into effect in New Jersey grocery stores on May 4, 2022.

