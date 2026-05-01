There has been no news release from corporate headquarters. (That we have seen.)

There has not been any crumbs dropped on social media. (That we have seen.)

But, there has been a sign. (And, we have seen that!)

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The Sign Is Up For LaScala's in Mays Landing

For months (or is it actually years now?) we've been watching the slow progress at the former Mays Landing Country Club in Mays Landing.

The country club and golf course have been closed for a few years now, and the world has been wondering what will happen.

A new owner has taken control of the property, and a complete re-gutting of the country club building has been taking place. No offense, but it's been one of the slowest-moving construction projects South Jersey has seen in a while.

Now, we're seeing some of the mystery being revealed.

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Based on new signage - and new signage only - it appears there will be some sort of LaScala's restaurant on the property.

Honestly, all we know comes from the new signs. We don't know any of the what or when.

We do know LaScala's is a pretty successful local restaurant group. It operates somewhere between 15 and 20 locations. This includes LaScala's Beach House in Brigantine, and LaScala's Fire in Ocean Casino.

Other LaScala properties can be found in Glassboro, Marlton, LBI, Beach Haven, and in and around the Philadelphia area.

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What's With the Golf Course?

When Mays Landing Country Club was operating - and it used to be one of THE country clubs in the area, there was a thriving 18-hole golf course.

Now, it appears the course will be of the 12-hole variety, which is a rarity among golf courses. If you didn't know, the majority of golf course in the USA are either 18-holes or 9-holes. As a golfer, I can tell you a 12-hole golf course is very odd - I've never seen or heard of one.

The reason for the conversion to 12-holes is an apparent attempt by the property owner to scrub some holes, and build some sort of housing. (Another mystery that still kind of remains a mystery.)

When I took these photos of the building, I did see some work being done on the course.

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What Happens Next?

As I mentioned earlier, there hasn't been a flow of information from the owner of the property. So, we'll just have to wait and see.

When we find out something, we'll let you know! (If you know something, email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

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