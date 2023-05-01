Reports of a gas leak at Stockton University in Pomona, New Jersey come as students are in their final week of exams.



Students and college faculty received a text alert just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon that a gas leak was suspected in multiple wings of the Galloway campus.

All on site were advised to vacate those areas until further notice. No information on what may have caused the gas leak was immediately known.

Stockton U in Pomona has a student body of approximately 8,000, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This is a developing story. We'll offer more details as they become available.

