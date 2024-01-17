attachment-Mays Landing loading...

Here we grow again!

Are several Atlantic County cities going through a growth spurt?

Three Atlantic County cities among fastest growing cities in New Jersey

In a list of the fastest-growing cities in New Jersey, Mays Landing, Pomona, and Smithville are all in the Top 10!

Homesnacks.com has come up with a list of the 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New Jersey and all three cities are right there.

Mays Landing is the 4th fastest-growing city in New Jersey

Homesnacks claims the population of New Jersey has increased 178.5% from 2010 to today.

The population has reportedly increased by 3,693 people and currently stands at 6,183.

Pomoma is 5th fastest-growing city in the state

Pomona is right behind Mays Landing, with the addition of 5,313 people - and an increase in population of 67.1% since 2010.

Smithville is the 6th fastest growing city in New Jersey

Smithville's population saw a jump from 2010 to today of 3,090 people - good enough for a 51.1% increase in population.

The rest of the Top 10 list

Belle Mead is the fastest-growing state in the city, with a leap of 4631.5%! The population in 2010 in Belle Mead was only 124 people. Today, the population stands at 5,743.

After Belle Mead comes Blackwell Mills and Monmouth Junction. The three Atlantic County cities are next, followed by Fort Dix, Franklin Center, Harrison, and Lakewood.

The slowest growing cities in New Jersey

Interestingly, the three slowest growing - or fastest shrinking - cities in New Jersey are all in Atlantic County. They are Brigantine, Margate, and Ventnor.

Is your town growing or shrinking?

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

