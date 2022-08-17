A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized.

The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle.

While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was observed into the area and was believed to be in the area to recover the stolen car. The vehicle was observed by Officer Victor Guadalupe which failed to stop at a stop sign.

That vehicle was stopped in the area of Tilton Road and Garfield Avenue. The driver, 23-year-old Darnell Lewis of Egg Harbor Township, gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and police allegedly found a handgun under the driver's seat.

As a result, Lewis was arrested, as was the front seat passenger, 22-year-old Christopher Gist, also of Egg Harbor Township, who, "was found to have a handgun on his person." A third person in the vehicle, an 16-year-old male from Pleasantville, was also taken into custody.

In total,

two handguns with high-capacity magazines and loaded with hollow point bullets were found as a result of the stop along with CDS. Over $600.00 was seized from two subjects that were also in possession of drugs in the amount for distribution.

The two adults were transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and the teen was taken to Harbor Fields Detention Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

