The 2023 Stress Rankings For New Jersey Are In And You Won’t Believe Them

There is no one who has lived in New Jersey for even a minute who hasn't felt that stress that you can only feel in New Jersey. It's a tension like no other.

We did a little informal survey on what the most stressful things about living in New Jersey are, and the results won't surprise you. What will surprise you is the ranking for stress New Jersey received for 2023 in a study by WalletHub. We'll get to that in a minute.

First, we want to give you the results of our unscientific research on the top stress producers here in the Garden State. #1 is completely obvious to all of us. It's the prices of every single thing in the state. Our cost of living here in New Jersey is through the roof, so it's no surprise at all that money is the Garden State's #1 stress producer.

The #2 answer we got was work. Trying to juggle family and work has never been easy in New Jersey, and work always seems to demand more, so if you add that all up, you have a big pile of even more stress.

And another big vote-getter was traffic. We are one of the most congested places on the planet, and it doesn't take long for traffic and crowded places, in general, to wear you down.

So, it may come as a big surprise to you that the WalletHub study found that New Jersey is not nearly as stressed as we all might think.

It turns out the Garden State is only the 44th most stressed state in the nation. Wait a minute, that actually means we are among the least stressed states in the nation. That is pretty hard to believe. But we'll take it.

