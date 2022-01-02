Are you constantly losing your keys? Forgetting to pay that bill? We may not always connect the dots, but our organizational skills can have a huge impact on our level of stress. You run around the house looking for your keys which increases anxiety and that makes you late, which add to the stress.

A cluttered home leads to a cluttered mind. Time management, in home and workplace organization as well and planning and thinking ahead can all combat daily stress. Make a schedule, stick to a routine, and have a place for everything in your home and office. Being organized can also help improve relationships, boost productivity, help you sleep better and believe it or not, help you maintain a healthy weight.

We’ve got eight simple tricks to keep yourself organized in the new year.