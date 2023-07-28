New Subway competition promises free sandwiches for life, but there’s a catch

🔴 Do you want free subs for life?

🔴 Subway wants to give a lucky fan free sandwiches for life, but there's a catch

🔴 Fans can enter to win between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4

After introducing a new collection of Deli Hero subs in U.S. restaurants this summer, Subway is looking to now reward its biggest fan with free subs for life.

But what that person has to do to get the free sandwiches could be considered pretty drastic.

He or she has to be willing to legally change their first name to “Subway.”

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, fans can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win the free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally changing their name.

Subway Subway loading...

The national sandwich chain will then select one lucky winner to earn free subs and assume an iconic new identity, according to a statement.

Subway will also provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

This would not be the first time fans have gone to the extreme to get free Subway subs for life. In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life.

For more information and to learn more about Subway's transformation journey, please visit newsroom.subway.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom