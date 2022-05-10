Sunday’s Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in NJ

Skywatchers across New Jersey have a real treat in store this Sunday night as we experience a total eclipse of the moon at a time when many of us will be able to watch and enjoy it.

A "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse will be coming to the night sky on Sunday. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the full moon and the sun.

During the eclipse, the moon will only receive sunlight bent through the Earth's atmosphere and will change color over the minutes, from gray to pink to orange to red.

This will be our first total eclipse of the moon since 2019 and the longest one visible since 1989. Scientists are gushing with excitement as what a spectacular sight it should be.

The eclipse will begin when the Earth's shadow appears on the moon at 10:27 pm Sunday. Over the course of an hour, the shadow will creep across the moon, plunging the lunar surface into darkness.

Sunday's larger-than-usual full Moon—May’s “Flower Moon”—will enter the center of Earth’s shadow Totality, or when the moon is entirely in the Earth's shadow, from 11:29 pm May 15 to 12:53 am May 16, a whopping 84 minutes, turning an eery dark copper-reddish color as it does so.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires special viewing precautions to prevent eye damage, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to watch. All you'll need are your eyes, but binoculars or a telescope will give you a much nicer view.

This will be the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022, according to Space.com. The next one will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Here's wishing for clear skies on Sunday night!

20 Much-Loved Italian Restaurants in South Jersey