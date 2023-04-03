Tacoholics, popular taco chain, announces another New Jersey location

Big fan of Mexican food? You’re going to want to read this.

Tacoholics, the New Jersey based Mexican restaurant, has announced that they’re soon going to open another restaurant.

The backstory of the restaurant is what makes this so exciting, Tacoholics started as a group of friends trying to turn their love of tacos into a food truck business back in 2016. The food was so well liked that there was enough demand for them to open not one but several locations, according to their website.

Tacoholics via Facebook Tacoholics via Facebook loading...

The newest restaurant will be located in Sea Girt, but an opening date has yet to be released.

Beyond the possibility of catering events, the food truck itself is still up and running. You can book them at an event of yours by filling out this form.

Tacoholics offers all of the typical Mexican food you’d want: tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and sides. Just try to look at what they have to offer without getting hungry.

Tacoholics via Facebook Tacoholics via Facebook loading...

Tacoholics via Facebook Tacoholics via Facebook loading...

Their current locations are:

2401 Bridge Ave in Point Pleasant, NJ

335 North Main Street in Lanoka Harbor, NJ

1922 Hooper Ave in Toms River, NJ

1820 Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ

90 Broad Street in Red Bank, NJ

And a seasonal location at 191 Beachfront in Manasquan, NJ

Tacoholics via Facebook Tacoholics via Facebook loading...

The newest location will be at 2204 NJ-35 in Sea Girt, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America