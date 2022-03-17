When we take tours of New Jersey homes, they are usually huge mansions, sprawling acres of real estate, and houses that leave you dreaming.

This time we take a look at a wildly wacky home with a hefty price tag of $14 million.

Get our free mobile app

At first glance, this house looks pretty modest.

The lot is 0.29 acres, so not exactly spacious.

Oh, by the way, the property taxes are $40,116 a year. Yikes!

The listing says:

This home is a rare find given its luxurious and private location. This majestic 5,786 sq ft home is a 3-story colonial built-in 1928 boasting three levels of living. Includes 5 bedrooms & 7 bathrooms, featuring a stunning master suite on the top floor. A bonus includes a charming 1.5 story carriage house above a 2-car extended garage featuring a bathroom, gas fireplace, and large deck.

Ok, well I guess we all have different definitions of "luxurious."

You'll see what I'm talking about in a few.

Now, there is that "charming" carriage house and extended garage. But is that enough to take this property up to $14 mil?

Good or bad interior design is subjective, right? We all have different tastes and styles.

I think we will all be able to agree that this home is, well, different.

I've done a lot of these real estate tours, and this is honestly one of the over-the-top houses I've ever seen.

I don't want to come across as insulting. This home is fun and the owner who decorated definitely is unique and one-of-a-kind.

Are you ready?

How is this Tacky New Jersey Home on the Market for $14 Million?

This unusual home is also in Sea Girt.

GO INSIDE SEA GIRT'S $10 MILLION BEACHFRONT GLASS MANSION