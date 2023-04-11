Go Inside the Strangest Mansion on the Shore: New Jersey Glass House

We have taken tours of many luxurious, lush, and lavish homes in New Jersey, but this piece of property may be the most unique you've ever seen.

As you will see, it doesn't leave a lot to the imagination.

Get our free mobile app

Colleen Tobin / Diane Turton, Realtors - Spring Lake (732) 449-4441 Colleen Tobin / Diane Turton, Realtors - Spring Lake (732) 449-4441 loading...

At 712 Movern Terrace in Sea Girt, sits a seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom beachfront mansion that is all glass. Locals call it "glass house."

This home has very little privacy.

But think about it.

If you're going to spend $10 million on a mansion on the beach, you're going to be expecting some pretty spectacular views, right?

loading...

Now, $10 million isn't chump change. It's a lot to spend on a home. Still, one has to wonder why this mansion still hasn't sold.

It's been on the market since October 1, 2020.

Do you think the "glass house" is just too weird for people? The updated description may tell the story.

The beauty of this property provides the perfect land and seascape to renovate the existing home or BUILD your dream home on this 100x205 private oceanfront lot ''Nestled in the Sand'' on the South side of town.

Check out the listing here, and tour the inside of the Jersey Shore gem below.

GO INSIDE SEA GIRT'S $10 MILLION BEACHFRONT GLASS MANSION

See Inside Jon Bon Jovi's Florida Mansion