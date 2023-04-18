Tax deadline arrives in NJ – How to file an extension for free

💲 Tax deadline arrives for New Jersey and IRS filers

💲 An extension to file is NOT an extension to pay

💲 How to file for a free extension and pay what you owe before the deadline

Millions of U.S. taxpayers put off filing their tax returns until the last minute. The time has arrived.

Today, April 18, is the 2023 deadline to file your 2022 returns.

The usual April 15 deadline was extended due to a couple of factors:

According to the IRS, "By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays. The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the weekend and the District of Columbia's Emancipation Day holiday, which falls on Monday, April 17."

Returns must be postmarked by midnight tonight in order to avoid penalties and interest on any tax due.

CPA Thomas McCabe with Alliance Wealth Management Group in Flemington, NJ, reminds us, "An extension to file is not an extension to pay." Even If you do not file your return, you are expected to pay what you owe.

Even if you don't have that final number, pay as much as you can to avoid penalties and interest. If you overpay, the IRS and New Jersey will (eventually) refund the difference.

New Jersey requires you to pay at least 80% of your taxes due to avoid penalties and interest.

💲 How to file an extension

Both New Jersey and the IRS will allow you to file an extension on-line for free. You can also make an electronic payment on-line, but fees may apply.

For the IRS:

Click HERE to file a federal extension with the IRS.

For New Jersey:

Click HERE to file an extension with the State of New Jersey

Once you file for an extension, you will have until Monday, October 16, 2023, to file your return.

💲 Where is my refund?

If you are expecting a refund, it's likely smaller than in recent years.

The IRS reported the average refund for those who has already filed was $2,933. That is down 11% percent from last year when the average refund was $3,305.

If you have already filed, here is how you can check the status of your refund"

For the IRS:

The IRS allows you to check the status of your refund on-line. Click HERE to be connected with the IRS website.

In New Jersey:

New Jersey allows you to check the status of your refund by phone and on-line.

To connect with the New Jersey refund site, click HERE.

By phone: 1-800-323-4400 or 609-826-4400 (anywhere) for the NJ automated refund system.

