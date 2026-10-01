This looks like a big freaking mess - and it's been a big freaking mess for a long time.

Is someone ever going to clean this up, or will we have to keep living with it forever?

It's really a blight that we've had to live with for years!

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Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

The Former Cardiff Circle in Egg Harbor Township Looks Like a Big Mess

I don't know who's responsible: the city, the county, or the state, but somebody needs to put their foot down and clean up this sh**! It looks awful!

I'm talking about the land that used to be part of the Cardiff Circle in Egg Harbor Township.

The circle was "removed" in 2002, in the name of safety. Put in it's place, a juggle-handle kind of thing. Why? Because we are New Jersey, that's why!

When the area was redesigned, there was some green area from the circle that was left intact, but that has since been overtaken by some sort of construction catch-all. Got some street machinery? Throw it in there. Some trucks, some signs, random barricades? Toss `em in there. We'll even put a fence up.

Again, it looks like crap!

The Black Horse Pike (Route 322/40) is one of the heavily traveled roads in our area, and this monstrosity sticks out like a sore thumb!

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

How Long Has This Been Going On?

Someone mentioned this area on Facebook, and I went and took the pictures that are posted here. Pretty, right?

I got to thinking: how long has this been like this?

The answer: a long time!

I used Google Maps to check out photos of the area over time. Here's what the space looked like in July 2018. Not too bad:

Google Maps Google Maps

Then comes October of 2019. Looks about the same - but, wait, what's that tractor doing there?

Google Maps Google Maps

Next comes November of 2021, where it's all changed:

Google Maps Google Maps

November 2022: Eyesore is living there now.

Google Maps Google Maps

One more photo - from August of 2025:

Google Maps Google Maps

So, after at least five years, it's still looking like a big mess.

See? This is why we can't have nice things....

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman