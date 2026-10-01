What happens when you mix America's oldest roadside attraction with America's funnest holiday?

You get America's best celebration?

I mean, where can you go wrong with Halloween and the world's biggest elephant?

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Lucy the Elephant Celebrates Fall and Halloween in Margate, New Jersey

Lucy did it last year, and she and her fans can't wait to do it again this year!

It's Trunktoberfest!

Get it? Lucy's an elephant and she's got a trunk....

For the second year, Lucy's having a party, and all are invited!

Trunktoberfest will take place Saturday, October 17th from 1 til 6pm at Lucy's location on Atlantic Avenue in Margate.

Planned events include: Hayrides on the beach, a pumpkin patch, and a Biergarten. There will also be some food options.

What better way to celebrate the fall season and Halloween than with a visit to the world's largest elephant?

What Do You Think Lucy Should Dress Up As For Halloween?

How about a lifeguard, the Jersey Devil, or a big pumpkin? Got another idea?

Lucy the Elephant is currently open in Margate from 11am to 4pm weekdays, and 10am until 5pm Saturdays and Sundays.

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman