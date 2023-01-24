The Philadelphia Eagles will face the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 PM.

So you're definitely looking for a place to watch the game. But where? There are plenty of options in the Atlantic City area to watch football with a few drinks.

Get our free mobile app

But you can't just go anywhere, you need to be at a place that has excellent TV placement (and the sound on is a major plus).

The key here is TV placement. The establishment must have excellent televisions and placement so that you can see from all angles. I made the mistake during the Phillies World Series of not doing enough recon on the TV situation and ended up in a spot that was not suitable to watch a World Series game or an NFL playoff game.

Don't make that mistake, go to one of these spots.