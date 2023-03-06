The 2023 Burlington County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Almost Here

St. Patrick's Day has to be one of my favorite days throughout the year. Every year, everyone is always ready to go to every parade out there, have some drinks, and have lots of fun.

Of course, we're all looking forward to the Burlington County St.Patrick's parade and everything that comes with it. Hanging in the crowds, getting some good drinks, having some good food and just having an all-around good day in Burlington!

The parade is coming up soon and it's going to be hosted at one of the most fitting places in Mt.Holly. Village Idiot Brewing is a brewery that is in downtown Mount Holly that will be the perfect spot to hang out while you watch the parade go by.

The Burlington County St.Patrick's Day Parade is an annual event that comes of course once a year. It's always on the first Saturday in March, kicking off at 1 pm sharp. For as long as residents can remember, it's always taken place on High St in Mount Holly, NJ, and will be again this year.

This parade is jam-packed with everything you would need to get hyped up for a parade. There will be Pipers, Irish Bands, Irish dancers, local Irish organizations, Mummers, and much more, according to the Mount Holly parade website.

This year, the parade is happening on March 4, 2023, starting at 1 pm. Line up right along High Street in Mount Holly to watch the parade go by outside of some of the best bars and restaurants in the area!

Most Popular Bars for St. Patrick's Day in Central Jersey & Eastern Pa Looking to have some fun? We made a list.