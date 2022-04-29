What a fun gallery of photos! The favorite vehicles we've ever owned as determined by our listeners.

The Absolutely Favorite Vehicles We've Ever Owned - Listener Picks

Everyone remembers their first car. It turns out that everyone can also remember their favorite car or vehicle. We asked listeners to tell us about their favorite vehicle they ever owned and we got tons of responses.

Were the Favorite Vehicles Also the First Vehicles They Owned?

Sometimes they were, but most often they were not. Some people seem to romanticize their first car or vehicle, but, let's face it, most first vehicles are old clunkers that have one thing in common - they were cheap. A cheap vehicle isn't necessarily a fun vehicle.

What Are the Age Ranges of the Favorite Vehicles?

The oldest favorite vehicles we heard about go back to the early 1960s and the newest ones were less than a year old.

Were All of the Favorite Vehicles Cars?

They were not. We heard mostly about cars, but SUVs and trucks were popular choices for favorite vehicles as well.

What's Your All-Time Favorite Vehicle?

It is in the gallery! I couldn't resist, I looked up my 1975 British racing green Triumph Spitfire convertible and included it with the favorite vehicles. In all honesty, The Spitfire was my favorite vehicle when it was running, which was only about half the time.

I would love to hear about your favorite vehicle as well! Be sure to tell us about it in the comments section.

Let's take a look at the favorite vehicles we've ever owned - listener picks.

The Favorite Vehicles We've Ever Owned - Listener Picks

