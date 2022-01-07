The Atlantic City Story: View Trailer For Movie Set in World’s Famous Playground

Have you heard of the movie called, "The Atlantic City Story"?

Me neither.

Get our free mobile app

It appears the movie was produced in 2020, but it's being shown at the upcoming Victoria Film Festival in Canada in February.

The movie has been viewed before, and you can find a few scattered reviews online. It doesn't appear that the movie is currently available on any streaming service.

The film is set in Atlantic City and follows the story of a woman who runs away from her life, after feeling alone. Check out the trailer:

If you were involved in the movie's production, or now more about release dates, we'd love to hear from you! Please drop us a note at joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

It's always fun to see "home" come alive on the screen!

SOURCE: YouTube.

Stunning Photos of Atlantic City Beach House This $3.7 Million luxury home actually sits right on the Atlantic City Boardwak

Check Out This Historical Gem and Park In Atlantic City At the entrance to Atlantic City on Albany Avenue is the World War One Memorial and O'Donnell Memorial Park.