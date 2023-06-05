Think You Can Guess The Highest Grossing Movie Ever Set In New Jersey?

This one is going to test even the savviest of all New Jersey trivia buffs. Do you think you can name the movie that grossed the highest amount of money and was set in New Jersey?

Let's just remind you of a few things It's not necessarily a movie that was filmed in New Jersey. For instance, we all know the house from Amityville Horror is in Toms River, but the movie was not set in New Jersey, so that's not going to be the one.

Here's a clue that might help you get to the answer, but we doubt it will. The lead actor in this movie is one of the most well-known in our generation. This movie, however, is not one of his most famous, and that's quite an understatement.

We have a feeling that even if we tell you who the star is, you won't even be able to guess this movie. It's Brad Pit. Yes, that Brad Pitt.

So, you already know that it's a movie set in New Jersey and it stars Brad Pitt. And Work & Money tells us it grossed $540 million worldwide. Still stumped? How about if we throw in that it's a zombie movie?

At this point, if you know it, you know it. If you don't you don't. And if you don't, you'll need to know that we are talking about the 2013 flick World War Z. And here's the kicker. The movie only centers around New Jersey in the early part of it.

Somehow, I would have felt better if it turned out to be The Godfather or Goodfellas, which both sound like they would have made a way better answer.

