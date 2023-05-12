New Jersey is full of surprises and this hidden gem is one of the best in America. If you like to get out and do some hiking here in the Garden State while you're at it and see some beautiful sights and nature, then a trip to this location in Sussex County should be on your list.

Layton, New Jersey is nestled in Sandyston Township in Sussex County. It's a beautiful part of New Jersey and there are some beautiful places to go and visit including this hidden gem that I have been lucky enough to visit and hike. Make sure you have good shoes for this one and have your camera ready to go as well, it's a beauty.

"Espresso" recently did an article highlighting the best "hidden gems" in America. Buttermilk Falls was highlighted as the best "hidden gem" here in the Garden State. Buttermilk Falls is part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. One of our most beautiful areas here in New Jersey is the Delaware Water Gap. This is where you will find beautiful Buttermilk Falls.

According to "Espresso", "Crater Lake and Hemlock Pond are just a short hike away from Buttermilk Falls, the state’s highest waterfall. From there you can head over to nearby Tillman Ravine, a fairytale-like hemlock forest with cascading waters and a cemetery dating back to the 1800s."

This is a wonderful spot to spend the day sightseeing and hiking. There are some tricky areas to hike and some "inclines" so keep that in mind, it's a challenge at times. Great photo spot and one of the "beautiful gems" right here in the Garden State.

Have you ever visited Buttermilk Falls? We loved it, what are your thoughts? Share your experience and post your comments below :)

