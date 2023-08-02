The Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, According to NJ List

I totally agree with these winners. We have some of the best.

It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top.

We just had a fantastic weekend at one of these delicious and beautiful spots in Ocean County.

Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from.

So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.

Angela from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Lou from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jennifer from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike always makes the list with our listeners.

MJ's in Bayville made the list, so many of you love that beautiful spot.

We had a lot of Water Street Bar and Grille in Toms River and the Beacon 70 in Brick. B2 Bistro & Bar in Bayville has awesome views of the water. One of the "best" outdoor bars in Ocean County is a rooftop bar, how cool?

A great band playing, your favorite drink, and the outdoor bar that you love. The perfect evening. A beautiful night at the Jersey Shore, you just can't beat it.

4 of the Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County